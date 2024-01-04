Bhumana Abhinay Reddy confirmed as Tirupati Assembly candidate

Tirupati : It is official now that youth leader and Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy is YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Assembly seat in 2024 elections.

Party senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana had announced Abhinay name along with the candidates selected to contest for Parliament and Assembly seats in the ensuing elections.

Abhinay had entered politics 10 years ago as party youth wing leader (YSRCP Yuvajana Vibhag) and soon became popular among the party cadre with his dynamic role in various activities and strengthening the party in the pilgrim city. In the municipal election, he was anonymously elected as the corporator from fourth division and later became Corporation Deputy Mayor. Abhinay had taken up several development activities and took up more than two dozen master plan roads in the pilgrim city.

Party leaders and youth made a beeline at Abhinay’s residence in Padmavatipuram to congratulate him on this occasion.