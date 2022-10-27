Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to organise rally in support of 3 capitals on Oct 29

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy will be organising a rally in the pilgrim city on October 29 extending support to the three capitals move launched by the ruling YSRCP government.

Disclosing this at a media conference here on Wednesday, Bhumana said the rally christened as 'Rayalaseema Atma Gaurav Mahapradarshana' intend to express the solidarity of the people of the backward region to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his laudable decentralisation of power through his three capitals initiative. Stating that development should not be limited to one region to one community only, he slammed the opposition party leaders more so TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu backing the 'Amravati movement' which is nothing but the desperate efforts of rich landlords and realtors launching stir with vested interests. By supporting Amaravati movement, Chandrababu stabbing the Rayalaseema people in the back, he said affirming that the three capitals will undo the injustice meted out to Rayalaseema all these years. Harking back to Sri Bagh Pact between the Coastal and Rayalaseema leaders before the formation of Andhra state, he said the then rulers failed to implement the pact and betrayed Rayalaseema leaving undeveloped.

It was YS Rajasekhara Reddy who did his best and now CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to do justice to Rayalaseema with his three capitals, he said adding the proposal was not a panacea to the regions all problems, it is a small but significant step towards Rayalaseema development and upholding its self-respect. "It is the responsibility of all of us to support the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said. Deputy Mayor Mudranarayana, YSRCP senior leader S K Babu and others were present.