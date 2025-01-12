Bhumana slams Anam’s baseless allegations against Jagan

Tirupati: Former TTD Chairman and former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy condemned the allegations made by Endowments Minister Anam Narayana Reddy against YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after the latter visited SVIMS Hospital to console the victims of Tirupati stampede.

In a statement here on Saturday, Karunakar Reddy criticised the Minister, calling his remarks as baseless and an insult to the families of those affected. “You should take moral responsibility and should resign when six devotees lost their lives due to the negligence of your administration. But should not make baseless accusations against Jagan. Your actions expose lack of accountability and sensitivity,” he advised Anam.

Bhumana attributed government’s failure in managing the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tokens and TTD’s negligence, to the tragedy. “Instead of showing empathy and providing aid to the victims, Minister Anam politicised the situation with false claims. This clarifies who is truly playing politics in a crisis,” he added. Refuting claims that YSRCP paid victims to criticise the Minister, the former MLA challenged Anam to prove the allegations with CCTV evidence. Criticising that there is no truth in Anam’s statements and it was insulting victims and their families, Bhumana challenged the Minister to prove his statement, if not asked him to resign.

Bhumana also accused the government of deliberately hindering Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the hospital. He criticised that the district administration has blocked his route with tractors and failed to provide proper security. Even Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s prolonged presence raises questions about a conspiracy to prevent Jagan from meeting victims, he added. He stated that Minister Anam’s remarks are nothing but desperate attempt to divert public attention from government’s failures and mask his frustration over his lack of recognition within his own party.