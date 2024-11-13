Birla Open Mind School students shine in taekwondo

Kurnool: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Birla Open Mind School, A Cheritha Reddy, said that everyone should practice martial arts right from their childhood as it keeps them mentally and physically strong.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, the CEO said that 28 students of their school have participated at the belt grading test conducted by the Taekwondo Association of Andhra Pradesh on November 8.

All students have exhibited awesome skills in their performances in green and yellow belt grading and won the belts. In recognition of their talent, a felicitation programme has been organised at the school on Tuesday.

The belts have been presented to the students, said the CEO, adding that she wished all the very best to all the students.

Principal A Kadambari said that apart from education, sports are also very important. Martial arts will enable the students to combat and overcome any odd situations in life.

Taekwondo is one of the oldest and popular martial art. The martial art is also included in Olympic Games.

Administrative Officer (AO) Dr Mallikarjuna lauded the students for bringing name and fame to the school. He also thanked coach S Mahaboob Pasha who imparted training to the students.