BJP demands CID probe into graft charges in TTD’s engineering wing

Tirupati: After the change of guard in the State with the thumping victory of NDA, the voices stifled in the last five years have been opening now. In particular, BJP reacted sharply in targeting TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and former TTD Trust Board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleging largescale irregularities in various works carried out in TTD’s engineering department. BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy, known for exposing various issues in TTD for several years, has been levelling serious allegations against Dharma Reddy soon after the election results are out. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he expressed concerns over the possible deletion of e-files and documents in the engineering wing of TTD as the new EO and Trust Board will take charge in the next few days.

He alleged massive irregularities in the engineering tenders and demanded the CID officials to plunge into action and seize all the records.

A thorough enquiry should be ordered on the irregularities or else the computer data may be deleted. Naveen also demanded for the prosecution of TTD chief accounts officer and chief engineer and engineering technical advisors to unveil the truth.

“The TTD has released Rs 600 crore hastily for demolishing and reconstructing Govinda Raja Swamy choultries near DR Mahal, for the sake of commissions. The significant increase of the engineering department budget to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 150 crore is conspicuous and should be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)”, he demanded.

Naveen felt that if the CID probe the Rs 200 crore works at SVIMS most unbelievable scam may be unearthed. The TTD has sanctioned funds for such activities under table agenda and awarded the tenders to contractors at exorbitant rates. It may be recalled that a few days back, he alleged irregularities in TTD administration and demanded the seizure of EO Dharma Reddy’s assets and take measures to prevent him from going to the USA.