BJP launches Seva Sapthaham at Tirupati

Tirupati: Following the national BJP call, party Tirupati Parliament constituency unit launched a week-long social service programme 'Seva Sapthaham' here on Monday on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi birthday.



Party Tirupati unit president S Dayakar Reddy, state committee member Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others distributed sanitisers, masks and fruits to the residents of Thathaiah gunta slum area here. Party activists led by Seva Sapthaham programme convener Muni Subramanyam distributed fruits and biscuits to leprosy victims in TTD SV Poor Home in the city. MLC V Narayana Reddy also participated. The party activists including Kattamanchi Chandrababu Yadav took up mass cleaning programme in Bairagipatteda.

Muni Subrananyam said various social service programmes will be held daily for a week on occasion of Modi birthday which will be held on September 17.