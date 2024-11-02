BJP’s Bhanu Prakash becomes TTD Board member

Tirupati: The government officially issued orders (GO No. 243) to establish new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board, appointing a total of 29 members. The board, which includes 25 appointed members and four ex-officio members, will be chaired by Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, a media figure known as BR Naidu. Notably, the updated list now includes G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a BJP state spokesperson, following reported pressure from BJP circles.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy’s addition brings the total board members to 25, a move expected to strengthen the BJP’s influence within the TTD. Reddy previously served as a TTD board member under the TDP government from 2014 to 2019.

His exclusion from the initial list released on Wednesday raised eyebrows, given his close ties to the BJP’s Central leadership. However, his inclusion has now sparked celebrations among local BJP cadres, who had campaigned for his reappointment.

The four ex-officio members include secretary to government, revenue (endowments) department, commissioner, endowments department, chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority and executive officer of TTD.

The TUDA chairman’s position is now under heightened scrutiny, as it carries automatic ex-officio membership on the TTD board. This provision, introduced by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government and amended by the TDP in 2014, was reinstated by the YSRCP government in 2019. Competition for the post is expected to intensify, with aspirants from both TDP and Jana Sena lobbying for the role. A decision regarding the TUDA chairmanship is anticipated shortly.

Meanwhile, all the 23 members which were released on Wednesday were included in the GO. They are: MLAs Jyothula Nehru, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and MS Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, N Narsi Reddy, J Poorna Sambasiva Rao, N Sadasiva Rao, Krishna Murthy, A Muni Koteswar Rao, M Rajashekar Goud, Janga Krishna Murthy, R N Darshan, Justice HK Dattu, M Shantharam, P Ramaoorthy, T Janaki Devi, B Mahendar Reddy, A Rangasri, B Anandasai, Suchitra Yella, Naresh Kumar, Dr Adit Desai and Saurabh H Bora.