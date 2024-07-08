Blood banks’ staff deprived of salaries for 3 months

Tirupati: The staff at blood banks across the state have been without salaries for the past three months, compounding a troubling trend of financial neglect. Since 2022, these essential workers have not received their scheduled increments and are now owed significant amount of arrears. The impact of this neglect is severe, with many families struggling to meet their basic needs without regular income.

Approximately 200 employees work in government blood banks statewide, including 11 staff members at Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital. The Government Maternity Hospital and BIRRD hospitals each have one staff member, while Chittoor Government Hospital employs four. These workers, comprising technicians, lab attendants, assistants and drivers were recruited under the HIV programme. Their positions, though not permanent, are guaranteed as long as the programme continues.

The root of the current crisis dates back to 2022 when a proposal was made to transfer control of the Blood Safety wing from the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at the national level. This transition has been stalled for various reasons, leaving the staff in a precarious position. Until this proposed change, salaries and increments were disbursed timely.

A blood bank employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the government has been shirking responsibility. “The government says it’s a national programme and DGHS needs to release the budget. Only then will salaries be disbursed.

Currently, there is no budget allocation for this purpose,” he said. The frustration among the staff is palpable, with three months’ salaries and three years’ increments pending due to procedural delays.

When contacted, Dr G Ravi Prabhu, superintendent of Ruia Hospital, assured that the government is addressing the issue and expects the salaries to be disbursed by next week.