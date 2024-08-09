Blood donation marks Sri City Foundation day

Sri City: The Central GST Commissionerate, in collaboration with Sri City Foundation, hosted a successful blood donation drive on Thursday to commemorate Sri City’s 16th Foundation Day. The event underscored the shared commitment to social responsibility and community service upheld by both GST and Sri City Foundation.

Focused on supporting individuals with Thalassemia, the drive was simultaneously held at Sri City Trade Centre, Business Centre and Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC). Over 500 volunteers from the industrial sector and students participated in it.

The participants included employees from more than 40 industrial units in addition to students from Gokula Krishna Engineering College in Sullurupeta and Government Degree College in Satyavedu, as well as members of broader Sri City community, also came forward to contribute to this blood donation drive.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy praised all the donors, stating, “Donating blood is a life-saving gesture, and I extend my deep appreciation to all the blood donors and commend the GST Commissionerate for their great initiative. I am delighted that this admirable event coincides with Sri City’s 16th anniversary”.

Suneel Goutham, Superintendent of GST Commissionerate in Nellore, praised Sri City team for their outstanding efforts in making the event a resounding success. Teams from Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore and Tirupati and NTR Trust, Tirupati conducted the camp. The event was coordinated by Ramesh Kumar, Nireesha Sannareddy, V Sivakumar Reddy and S Surendra Kumar of Sri City.