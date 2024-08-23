Brahmotsavam: TTD cancels some sevas, darshans

Tirumala: TTD has cancelled certain Arjita Sevas and darshans during the forthcoming Srivari annual Brahmotsavam scheduled from October 4-12 with Ankurarpanam on October 3.

TTD cancelled all special darshans, including parents with infants, senior citizens and physically-challenged darshans besides VIP break darshans (only protocol VIPs are allowed on reporting self) to facilitate larger number of pilgrims with comfortable and satisfactory darshans during the nine-day Brahmotsavams.

TTD has appealed to devotees to note the changes and cooperate with the management for the smooth and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams.