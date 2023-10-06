  • Menu
Brother-sister duo allegedly murdered in Tirupati

A brother and sister duo were allegedly murdered at a hotel near Kapilatheertham in Tirupati

A brother and sister duo were allegedly murdered at a hotel near Kapilatheertham in Tirupati. According to the available information, Yuvraj from Nanded, Maharashtra had come to Tirupati with his family for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. They had rented a hotel for their stay.

Unfortunately, Yuvraj allegedly stabbed his wife Manisha and brother-in-law Harshvardhan to death around 2 am on Friday. Later, he took two children and surrendered at Alipiri police station. The exact reasons behind this incident are still unknown.

X