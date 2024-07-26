Live
Just In
C-DAC, NSU embark on collaboration to take various initiatives forward
Tirupati: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru and National Sanskrit University held a collaborative meeting on...
Tirupati: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru and National Sanskrit University held a collaborative meeting on Thursday. The meeting discussed various initiatives including Vishwa Guru, Top collaborations, proposed workshop to discuss collaborative efforts, Sanathan domain with advanced technology and Industry linkages. It was decided to formalise the collaboration with a MoU.
This collaborative initiative aims to merge ancient wisdom with modern technological advancements, fostering a rich exchange of knowledge and enhancing the educational landscape in alignment with NEP 2020.
NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Registrar Prof RJ Ramashree, Nodal officer Prof K Ganapati Bhat along with others took part on behalf of the NSU in the meeting while the C-DAC was represented by its Executive Director Dr SD Sudarshan, KS Bhat, Dr Ch Janai and others.