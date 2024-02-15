  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

‘Candidates should have separate bank account, cheque book’

‘Candidates should have separate bank account, cheque book’
x

District Collector G Lakshmisha speaking at a meeting with political parties’ representatives at Tirupati Collectorate on Wednesday

Highlights

District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha told the representatives of various political parties that the contesting candidates in the upcoming general elections should have a separate bank account with cheque book for election expenditure.

Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha told the representatives of various political parties that the contesting candidates in the upcoming general elections should have a separate bank account with cheque book for election expenditure. They should open the accounts at least one day before filing of nomination papers.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of political parties, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Collector said that district machinery has been taking all steps to conduct polls in a free and fair manner. Action will be taken on the points raised by political parties after examining them thoroughly. He said that EROs should send proposals if there are any changes regarding auxiliary polling stations and polling stations.

DRO Penchala Kishore explained about the claims and objections on the final list of electoral rolls, anomalies in forms 6,7 and 8, junk characters etc.

EROs Ravisankar Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, political parties’ representatives G Narasimha Yadav, Pulivarthy Sudha Reddy, Varaprasad and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X