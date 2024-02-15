‘Candidates should have separate bank account, cheque book’

Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha told the representatives of various political parties that the contesting candidates in the upcoming general elections should have a separate bank account with cheque book for election expenditure. They should open the accounts at least one day before filing of nomination papers.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of political parties, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Collector said that district machinery has been taking all steps to conduct polls in a free and fair manner. Action will be taken on the points raised by political parties after examining them thoroughly. He said that EROs should send proposals if there are any changes regarding auxiliary polling stations and polling stations.

DRO Penchala Kishore explained about the claims and objections on the final list of electoral rolls, anomalies in forms 6,7 and 8, junk characters etc.

EROs Ravisankar Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, political parties’ representatives G Narasimha Yadav, Pulivarthy Sudha Reddy, Varaprasad and others were present.