Case filed for derogatory post on ‘X’ about CM Naidu in Tirumala

Tirumala: In a strong move against false and derogatory content on social media, the Tirumala One Town police have filed a case against a man, named Chaitanya on Sunday. He is accused of posting a derogatory video on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The controversial video, posted during the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on October 4, allegedly shows the Chief Minister carrying ‘silk clothes’ offered to Lord Venkateswara on his head, a sacred ritual. Chaitanya reportedly mocked this act in his post, labelling it a bad omen and hinting that the CM’s life was in danger. He also used laughing emojis and made adverse comments, which sparked outrage among many.

The TTD, which oversees the religious event, took the post seriously, stating that it hurt the sentiments of thousands of devotees and disrespected the sanctity of the Brahmotsavams. Viewing the content as an attack on both the Chief Minister and the spiritual importance of the event, TTD’s Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer, S Padmanabhan, filed an official complaint against Chaitanya.

Based on the complaint, the Tirumala One Town police registered a case against Chaitanya under several sections of the BNS, including Sections 196, 298, 299 and 353(2), which deal with defamation, inciting enmity and insulting religious ceremonies. Authorities suspect the post may have been an attempt to gain popularity on social media. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.