Chakra Snanam held on Swamy Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti

Highlights
In connection with Swamy Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti, Chakra Snanam was observed with religious fervor on the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Dwadasi on Sunday.
The Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was brought to Swamy Pushkarini and rendered holy dip amidst chanting of vedic mantras by Archakas during early hours and brought back to temple.
The sacred waters of this Theertham are said to possess the power to cleanse sins and bestow blessings upon those who seek its divine embrace.
TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, some board members, TTD officials participated in this sacred event.
