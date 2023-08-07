Live
Just In
Chandragiri MLA assures all support to journalists
- Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy promised to modernise the Press Club
- He also assured to cooperate in finding an own site for the Club and announced a contribution of Rs 10 lakh for the own building
Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and Government Whip Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy assured all support to journalists and promised to modernise the Press Club in Tirupati without looking at the cost. A mega free health check-up camp was organised at the Press Club on Saturday for the journalists and their family members with the cooperation of Bhaskar Reddy.
The MLA along with Tirupati Rural MPP Chevireddy Mohith Reddy visited the camp and addressed the journalists. He said that all the journalists were like his family members along with the people of his constituency. The health check-up was held using modern equipment to get accurate results. In all, 42 types of tests were conducted which cost Rs 2,950 per head.
On this occasion, Press Club president, secretary and vice-president J Bhaskar Reddy, Balachandra and Vikram told the MLA that the Press Club has no own building and the existing building needs renovation.
Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy felt that it was not proper that the 30 years old Press Club is not having its own building and assured that he will extend all his cooperation to provide the site for the purpose. For construction of the building also, he assured to donate Rs 10 lakh from his trust. He also said that if the journalists of various mandals come forward, he is ready to build one building for their press clubs in each mandal.
The Press Club office-bearers have felicitated both Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith Reddy. Press Club joint secretary Dwarakanath, EC members Mahesh, Varaprasad, Lavanya Kumar, Sanjeevi Sunil, senior journalists and their family members in large numbers were present.