Chinta Mohan dares BJP, TDP, YSRCP for public debate on Tirupati development

Tirupati: Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan dared the BJP, TDP and YSRCP leaders for a public debate on the development of Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency where a byelection is due.

Speaking to media here on Monday, he without mincing words said that all the three parties are one and the same in meting out a raw deal to the constituency but now vying with each other in making false claims on Tirupati development.

It was during the Congress-led UPA regime that several major works including Mannavaram project, Dugarajapatnam port, International cricket stadium were taken up but all were put in cold storage after the BJP came to power while the two regional parties also dare not to press the Centre on the projects initiated by Congress for the development to Chittoor and Nellore districts.

He also criticised the BJP government for privatisation of vital sectors including banks, railway and also its failure to rein in the rising prices of essentials and fuel hitting the poor hard.

The only thing the BJP has been doing is inciting communal feeling, dividing people for its political gains, he said.