Chittoor all set for peaceful conduct of counting tomorrow: DEO Shan Mohan

Chittoor: District Collector and Election Officer S Shan Mohan stated that all arrangements are in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of counting of votes on June 4. Addressing the media in Chittoor on Sunday, he said the vote counting will be taken up at SV College of Engineering and Technology at Muthirevula of Puthalapattu mandal. To count the votes of seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies, 15 counting halls were set up.

The DEO said that each constituency will have 14 tables and another 18 tables will be there to count postal ballots. The counting agents and staff should reach the counting centre by 5 am on June 4. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting halls and if anyone brought them, should deposit at the specified counters. The table allotment for the counting staff will be made at 5 am on the day of counting.

As Punganur constituency falls under Rajampet Parliament constituency, the votes polled for MP candidates will be sent to Rayachoti and get the vote details of MP candidates in Chandragiri constituency from Tirupati. The ECI has appointed five observers for counting, he said. Media centre has been set up at SVCET auditorium and the round wise results will be released from this media centre. Foolproof security arrangements were made for the counting and any violations will not be tolerated. No victory processions will be allowed after the announcement of the results, the DEO said.

District SP Manikanta Chandolu said the counting centre will have a 3-tier security set up. Traffic restrictions have been imposed on the day of counting and since section 144 CrPC is in vogue, more than four people should not assemble at a place. Stringent action will be initiated on those who violate the security restrictions. The SP clarified that there is no question of tolerating law and order issues and appealed to the people and political parties to cooperate for the peaceful and transparent vote counting.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu and DRO B Pullaiah were also present.