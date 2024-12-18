Chittoor: Create awareness among farmers on alternative crops to mango

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar underscored the need to formulate detailed development plans for villages and en-sure their effective implementation in the coming days.

Along with Puthalapattu MLA Dr K Murali Mohan, the Col-lector held a review meeting on the development plan of the Puthalapattu constituency in Kanipakam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar stressed the importance of coordinating with people’s representa-tives while drafting development plans for villages.

He instructed officials to identify problems specific to each village and devise solutions accordingly. The Collector also stressed transparency in the utilisation of government funds, ensuring every rupee is spent effectively to provide necessary facilities to the people.

Speaking on agriculture in Puthalapattu constituency, the Collector noted the dominance of mango cultivation in the region, with 14 processing units currently in operation.

He urged officials to create awareness among farmers on al-ternative crops and assist them in transitioning to these options.

He highlighted the benefits of forming Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to improve marketing and gain bet-ter returns.

The Collector also pointed out the successful vegetable cultivation practices in Kuppam and Palamaner, where ad-vanced mulching techniques are being used. He urged of-ficials to replicate these modern methods in the Puthala-pattu region to enhance agricultural productivity.

Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan spoke about the im-portance of village and mandal-level development plans, setting a clear vision for the region by 2047. He an-nounced that within three months, a detailed development plan would be ready and a subsequent meeting would be held to discuss its execution.

The review meeting saw the participation of several key officials, including housing officer Padmanabham, ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, DM & HO Dr Prabhavathi Devi, DPO Sudhakar Rao, DWMA PD Ravi Kumar and CPO Samba Si-va Reddy among others.