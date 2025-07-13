Chittoor family counselling centre proves a gamechanger

TIRUPATI: The Family Counselling Centre at the Chittoor Mahila Police Station has successfully completed one year of dedicated service, emerging as a vital platform for conflict resolution and family restoration.

Launched on July 12, 2024, under the guidance and encouragement of Chittoor District Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu, the centre was established with the aim of promoting family stability and ensuring the safety and well-being of women.

Over the past year, the centre has played a crucial role in resolving disputes in 482 families across the district. Through professional counselling and a compassionate approach, it has reunited many families who were facing separation or internal strife. Beyond local boundaries, the centre has also successfully mediated disputes involving 52 families from other States and three from abroad, helping rebuild lost trust and emotional bonds.

Since its inception, the centre has become a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with domestic issues, marital discord, and interpersonal conflicts. With the support of mental health professionals, legal advisors and trained counsellors, the centre has conducted 748 counselling sessions, addressing a wide spectrum of family concerns with a human-centric approach.

Out of these, 482 cases were resolved satisfactorily, showcasing the effectiveness of structured counselling and timely intervention. In its broader mission to combat domestic violence and empower women, the centre referred 181 individuals to the One Stop Crisis Centre for further support.

Speaking on the occasion of the centre’s first anniversary, SP Manikanta Chandolu described the initiative as a transformative space that has contributed significantly to peace and social harmony. He stated, “This has become a dynamic platform for women’s safety. The Family Counselling Centre, launched last year, now stands as a strong foundation for resolving disputes and supporting community stability. Every family is a pillar of society, and this centre aims to strengthen those foundations.”

He said that the centre not only fosters mutual trust among family members but also provides women with a safe and credible space to voice their concerns. With a combination of legal counselling and psychological support, it ensures that victims receive guidance depending on unique circumstances.

The SP said that the Family Counselling Centre is only the beginning and its impact over the past year suggests that it has the potential to bring peace, stability, and equality to many more lives in the years to come.