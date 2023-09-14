Chittoor: Finish development works by Sept-end says MLA A Srinivasulu

Chittoor : Under Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (GGMP) programme, all the 50 divisions in the city have been covered in the last 12 months, stated MLA A Srinivasulu.

Holding review meet with heads of all departments here on Wednesday, the MLA said the government has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to each division to complete the works.

He made it clear that the pending works should be completed by September-end. There is no shortage of funds for completing the works, he added. Action plan would be prepared for completing the road extension and smart city works.

Mayor B Amuda stated that corporators should take active part in developing the city as role model. Municipal Commissioner J Aruna briefed the progress of ongoing works. Deputy mayor Rajesh Kumar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner Govardhan and others were present.