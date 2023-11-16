Chittoor: Officials told to develop positive thinking

Chittoor : Joint Collector P Srinivasulu suggested the official Machinery to change its bent of mind in resolving public grievances. Apart from this, the officials also should develop positive thinking in respect of their responsibilities, he added.

The JC, the chief guest at Jaganannaku Chebudam programme held at municipal corporation office here on Wednesday, reiterated that the government was very particular to conduct Jaganannaku Chebudam programme at each mandal to address issues of all sections at grass root level, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He directed all the district officers to resolve petitions received during Jaganannaku Chebudam programme on priority basis without pending even one issue. He stressed that departments like engineering, public health, revenue and town planning of Chittoor Municipal Corporation should register public grievances. He informed that this programme will be held on each Wednesday and Friday in a week covering all the mandals in a phased manner.

Chittoor Mayor B Amuda hailed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed for safeguarding the welfare of the oppressed sections. She described that Jaganannaku Chebudam programme was the brainchild of the CM. Municipal commissioner J Aruna, Assistant Commissioner Govardhan, Municipal Health Officer Lokesh, Housing PD Padmanabham, DRDA PD Thulasi, DMHO Dr Prabhavati, Deputy Mayor Chandra Sekhar and others attended the programme.