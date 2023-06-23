Live
Chittoor: Officials told to ensure elaborate arrangements for CM’s visit
Chittoor: In view of the proposed visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chittoor, make effective arrangements for the programme, stressed district Collector S Shan Mohan. Special attention should be given for deploying additional security measures at helipad, public meeting venue and at other events and programmes arranged locally, he added.
Speaking at an official meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Collector informed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Chittoor very soon, who would lay foundation stone for the construction of medical college in Cheelapalli CMC Chittoor campus and would hand over Chittoor Vijaya Dairy to Amul Foods Factory. All the departments, entrusted with the CM tour programme, should have coordination with each other and make foolproof arrangements for making the programme success, he instructed the officials. The departmental heads should hold the responsibility for making effective arrangements and active monitoring in all respects, Collector Shan Mohan said.
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, trainee Collector Meghaswaroop, DRO N Rajasekhar, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, PR SE Chandra Sekhar, SE Transco Krishna Reddy, DRDA PD Tulasi, Chittoor RDO Renuka and others attended the meeting.