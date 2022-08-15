Chittoor: SP Y Rishanth Reddy fetes freedom fighters

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy on Sunday said that the sacrifices of freedom fighters should not be unforgotten and inspirable for one and all in the country.

He visited Palamaner to felicitate the freedom fighters Chinna Rajan, Padmavathamma and Jayalakshmi at their residences as per the instructions of State Police Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP assured that the government would extend all support for freedom fighters in all respects.

Palamaner DSP CM Gangaiah was present.