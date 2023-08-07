Live
- Fight against corruption in BJD govt, Shah tells Odisha BJP leaders
- Short Sessions, Lengthy Harangues By Telugu CMs
- Upward movement above 19,800 pts
- Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla
- PL Stock Report: AAVAS Financiers (AAVAS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Better NII to drive earnings upgrade - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: Mahindra & Mahindra (MM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume to ramp-up; segment margins to improve - BUY
- TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar
- Gaddar-Last sparkle of revolutionary fire
- Delhi Services Bill Presentation And Political Maneuvering In Rajya Sabha
- PL Sector Update: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 02nd Aug’23- Surplus of +4%
Just In
CITU, CPM leaders condole Gaddar’s death
Highlights
Tirupati: CPM senior leaders including CITU state vice-president K Murali and CPM Tirupati district secretary V Nagaraja condoled the death of...
Tirupati: CPM senior leaders including CITU state vice-president K Murali and CPM Tirupati district secretary V Nagaraja condoled the death of Telangana famous Balladeer and poet Gaddar, who passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Paying rich tributes to Gaddar, they said in a release here on Sunday, that Gaddar with his inimitable singing talents strived life-long in creating awareness among the people against injustice and exploitation of poor.
His rousing song with a revolutionary sting stirred the people particularly the youth for decades earning him the name ‘people’s singer,’ they said expressing their condolence message to the bereaved family members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS