CITU, CPM leaders condole Gaddar’s death

Tirupati: CPM senior leaders including CITU state vice-president K Murali and CPM Tirupati district secretary V Nagaraja condoled the death of Telangana famous Balladeer and poet Gaddar, who passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Paying rich tributes to Gaddar, they said in a release here on Sunday, that Gaddar with his inimitable singing talents strived life-long in creating awareness among the people against injustice and exploitation of poor.

His rousing song with a revolutionary sting stirred the people particularly the youth for decades earning him the name ‘people’s singer,’ they said expressing their condolence message to the bereaved family members.