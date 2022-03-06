CJI NV Ramana worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana along with his family members offered prayers on Sunday morning at Tirumala temple.

Earlier on his arrival at Maha Dwaram, he was accorded welcome with traditional 'Isthikaphal' and received by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

After darshan, he was offered Vedaseervachanam followed by presentation of Theertha Prasaadams. TTD Chairman and EO also presented him a recently released book on Anjanadri 'Hanuman Janmasthalam' by Chairman and EO. Later speaking to mediapersons outside the temple, the CJI expressed happiness over the resumption of Sarva Darshan (free darsan) to the common devotees by the TTD authorities after almost 2 years gap. "I prayed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy to save the world from Covid like diseases," he said. He also appreciated the recent initiatives taken by TTD including beautification of Tirumala environs along with hygiene. Later he also had darshan of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy, located opposite to the main temple and offered prayers at Akhilandam after breaking coconuts along with his family members. Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti, Deputy EOs Harindranath, Lokanatham, VGO Bali Reddy and others were also present.

After reaching Tirupati, the CJI along with his family members visited Sri Venkateswara Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram at Alipiri before leaving for airport.

He was seen off at Renigunta airport by District Judge YVSBG Parthasarathi, III Additional District Judge Veerraju, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO Dharma Reddy, MP Maddela Gurumurthy, MLA Karunakar Reddy, Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayanan, Urban SP C Venkata Appala Naidu and others.