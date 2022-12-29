CJI offers prayers at Tiruchanur, Srinivasa Mangapuram temples

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud along with his family offered prayers at Goddess Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur and also to Lord Kalyana Venkateswara at Srinivasamangapuram on Wednesday. He was welcomed by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO (FAC) Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the entrance of the Tiruchanur temple and was accorded the traditional Purnakumbha Swagatam by temple priests amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

After the darshan of Goddess Padmavathi, the TTD chairman presented Seshavatharam and prasadams to the CJI.

District Judge Veer Raju, TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Additional SP Kulasekhar, Dy EO Shanti, VGO Manohar and others were also present. After offering prayers at Tiruchanur temple, CJI Justice Chandrachud and his family offered prayers at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Anil Kumar Singhal along with temple officials and priests welcomed the CJI at the temple main entrance. The CJI offered prayers to the presiding deity Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy. Later, the temple Archakas rendered Vedaseervachanam and the Chief Justice of the apex court was offered prasadams by the TTD Chairman and EO. Later, the CJI also performed Gopuja to the cow and calf in the temple premises and fed the bovine with fodder.