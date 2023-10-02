Cleanliness of Vande Bharat Express taken up under ‘14 minutes miracle’

TIRUPATI: Ministry of Railways has taken one more step ahead to further enhance passenger amenities in Vande Bharat trains which are known for indigenisation and equipped with cutting-edge facilities for passengers.

Now, as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, Indian Railways launched the ‘14 minutes miracle’ programme from Sunday.

While the initiative was launched by the Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at New Delhi cantonment railway station, South Central Railway implemented it at two stations Vijayawada and Tirupati for Chennai – Vijayawada and Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express trains respectively which will undergo the super cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhata hi sewa programme.

Under this initiative a massive cleanliness drive was also held on Sunday at the railway quarters and CRS, Renigunta.

In Tirupati station, SCR Guntakal division railway officials, Tirupati station officials and others took part in the 14 minutes miracle programme. ADRM Sudhakar, Tirupati Station Director K Satyanarayana participated in the programme and monitored the cleanliness drive of Vande Bharat Express on the first platform.

As part of this, the total cleaning of 16-car Vande Bharat train service was completed in just 14 minutes to ensure more clean surroundings. Witnessing the massive drive, the passengers were surprised and could not resist themselves from congratulating the railway officials and staff for the effective cleaning in such a short span of 14 minutes.

Chief workshop manager Devasahayam, coaching depot officer Chaitanya, health officer Venu, chief commercial inspector Srikanth, station superintendent Reddeppa and others also participated in the programme.