CM committed to women uplift: Dy CM Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing the welfare and development schemes impartially and transparently without any discrimination. Inaugurating the Rs 50 lakh worth Puttur to Kammakandiga metal road at S R Puram mandal in GD Nellore Assembly constituency on Wednesday, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the empowerment of women. On the occasion, he reviewed the progress of various developmental schemes in GD Nellore in which District Collector M Hari Narayanan and others took part.

The Dy CM said that he was striving to develop GD Nellore as role model and the CM was allocating required financial assistance. Due attention would be paid for developing SC/ST lands as per the prescribed guidelines, he said and added state has been empowered to lay roads in the forest lands for the convenience of tribals.

APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, RDO Dr Renuka, R&B SE Devanandam and SR Puram Mandal Tahsildar Shabbir were present.