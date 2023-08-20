CM focussing on clean environment: Peddireddi

Tirupati: Minister for environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the Rs 16.50 crore newly constructed AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) regional office building and laboratory here on Saturday. He said that steps will be taken to set up the APPCB zonal office too in Tirupati. The building has been named ‘Dr YSR Paryavarana Bhavan’.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it is a futuristic building and can accommodate even if the zonal office is set up in Tirupati.

The five-storeyed building was built in a 3,4000 sq ft area. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focussed on environment and brought in several changes through the pollution control board.

Ramachandra Reddy said that several new industries are coming up in a big way and the government has directed them to ensure low pollution levels by employing modern technology. The APPCB has been taking steps based on Red, Orange and Green categories.

There was 263.13 million megawatt power consumption in June which shows the priority given by the government to industries, the energy minister said. The new building was also equipped with a laboratory which monitors the industries and wastes they release to take timely action. Steps are being taken to prevent pollution from aqua industries and use of plastic has been banned completely in Tirumala. He assured to take steps to set up APPCB zonal office in Tirupati.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that APPCB has been working with a mission to control all types of pollution. The regional office and laboratory will help in controlling the industrial pollution in Tirupati region as a lot of industrial development is taking place.

APPCB member secretary Sridhar thanked CM Jagan and minister Ramachandra Reddy for accepting the proposal to fill various vacancies in the board. Pollution Control Board members M Sivakrishna Reddy, P Suresh, Dr Sunil Kumar, joint chief environmental engineer KV Rao, Sr environmental engineer Rajasekhar, Police Housing Corporation EE Rosaiah, APPCB Tirupati EE Narendra Babu, Madanmohan and others took part in the programme