CM Jagan lays stone for children's super speciality hospital

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Rs 300 crore 350 bedded Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Speciality hospital to be constructed by TTD in six acres near Alipiri during his one-day visit to the temple city on Thursday.

After laying the foundation stone, the CM examined the 3-D model of proposed hospital building and watched the audio-visual presentation on the facilities that would come up at the new hospital. This hospital will have 15 special wings of paediatric treatment including haemato oncology, medical oncology, cardiology and nephrology among others. It will have the facility to land an Air ambulance on the terrace of the building.

The CM also launched the services of cleft palate, deaf and dumb wards at the TTD-run BIRRD hospital. Collaborating with international voluntary organisation 'Smile Train,' the government intends to provide free service in behavioural counselling and speech therapy to below 16 years patients with cleft palate here.

Jagan also interacted with doctors and the mothers of kids, who underwent heart surgeries at Sri Padmavathi Hridayalaya and felicitated its Director Dr Srinath Reddy for his stellar feat of performing over 300 open heart surgeries successfully on infants at the hospital.

From there itself, Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the solid waste management plants of Tirupati smart city corporation limited (TSCCL). The plants are designed to produce gas and manure from solid wet waste, dry waste recycling, building waste recycling and a 25 MLD capacity underground treatment plant. Also, the first phase of 3 km elevated flyover Srinivasa Setu has been formally launched. The online radio logo of SVBC was also unveiled by the CM.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) of TATA trust in partnership with TTD. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government enhanced Aarogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services, where even treatment for cancer can be availed free of cost.

He said TTD was putting a lot of effort into building medical infrastructure and partnering with many institutions to expand healthcare services. He thanked Tata's for bringing a state-of-the-art cancer care hospital in Tirupati. The first phase of 350 bedded Rs 600 crore project has been completed with Rs 180 crore and 93 beds inaugurated now. Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath, Chief executive Dr Sanjeev Chopra and SVICCAR medical director Dr Ramanan spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Vidadala Rajani, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, R K Roja, Botcha Satyanarayana, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, MPs P V Midhun Reddy, Dr M Gurumoorthy, Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy and SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma were present.