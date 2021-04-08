CM Jagan to campaign in Tirupati on April 14

Tirupati: Tirupati Parliamentary constituency has been bustling with activity in the backdrop of byelection scheduled to be held on April 17. All political parties have been taking it seriously and fighting prestigiously to win the battle. As there is one more week time only to end the campaign, the political bigwigs from various parties are heading towards Tirupati to woo the voters.

For the first time after 2019 general elections, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the election campaign in support of YSRCP nominee Dr M Gurumoorthy. He is expected to conduct roadshows in a few Assembly segments on April 14 and address a public meeting in Tirupati.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy have visited various places in and around Tirupati on Wednesday to chalk out the route map for CM's tour.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will also campaign in Tirupati city on April 14 after covering the remaining six Assembly segments from April 8. BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to visit the constituency early next week.

Apart from these leaders, several Ministers and MLAs from the ruling party have been entrusted with the responsibilities of each Assembly segment to ensure a huge majority for the YSRCP candidate.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu, national general secretary N Lokesh and other senior leaders have been camping in Tirupati and canvassing for party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi in the constituency.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju and other leaders were also staying in Tirupati and organising the campaign in a strategic manner. Their alliance partner Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has recently held a public meeting in support of BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha.

Congress working president N Tulasi Reddy has focussed his attention in the constituency and canvassing for party candidate and senior leader Dr Chinta Mohan.

Party state president S Sailajanath also held a meeting recently and some more senior leaders are expected to plunge in to canvassing soon.

CPM state secretary Madhu, CPI state secretary Ramakrishna and other leaders are campaigning for CPM candidate Nellore Yadagiri. All these parties are set to change the gear to increase the momentum in their campaigning strategies in the next one week.