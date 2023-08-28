CM Jagan to launch Vidya Deevena in Nagari today

Chittoor: Elaborate arrangements were made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nagari where he will participate in a series of programmes including launching of Jaganna Vidya Deevena on Monday.

According to official sources, the CM will reach Keelapattu on Nagari outskirts at 10.15 am through helicopter and drive straight to public meeting venue where he would formally unveil the plaques to mark the inauguration of several welfare programmes and also development initiatives.

Later he will click the button for the remittance of amount in the beneficiaries accounts to mark the launch of Jaganna Vidya Deevena.

He will address a public meeting before his departure to Renigunta airport to return to Vijayawada at 1.15 pm. Meanwhile, a group of ministers including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, R K Roja, who is also Nagari MLA along with the officials inspected the arrangements being made for the CM’s visit. Due to CM visit, the officials cancelled Spandana programme at the Collectorate and SP offices on Monday.