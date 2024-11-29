CM Naidu takes part in shradha karma of his brother

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu garlanded the portrait of his brother and Chandragiri former MLA Ramamurthy Naidu at Naravaripalle on the occasion of his funeral rites on Thursday. Naidu reached the village on Wednesday evening to take part in the 13th day rituals following the death of his brother.

He was present throughout the programme and witnessed the rituals performed by Ramamurthy Naidu’s sons Nara Rohith and Girish.

Along with Naidu, Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, BC Janardhan Reddy, K Ravindra, N Ramanaidu, M Ramprasad Reddy, V Anitha, S Savitha and V Subhash also paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

BJP state president and MP D Purandeswari, MLCs K Srikanth, Sipai Subramanyam, MLAs N Amaranatha Reddy, N Kishore Kumar Reddy, K Murali Mohan, Pulivarthy Nani, K Adimulam, G Bhanu Prakash, G Jaganmohan, B Sudheer Reddy, Shajahan Basha, VM Thomas, N Vijayasree and others, TDP state president Palla Srinivas, TTD trust board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, former ministers, former MLAs and others were present.

The villagers gathered in large numbers to participate in the programme. CM Naidu dined with the locals at the venue. After the overnight stay at Naravaripalle on Thursday, the Chief Minister will depart from Tirupati Airport at 10 am on Friday to Vijayawada.