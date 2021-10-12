CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches SVBC's Hindi, Kannada channels

Tirupati: The Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) on Tuesday launched its Hindi and Kannada language channels to reach to the audiences in India and abroad.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched these two language versions in the presence of Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Mutt pontiff Sri Subudendra Thirtha Swamy.

SVBC began its services, primarily in Telugu, in 2008. The channel was set up with the intention of promoting Sanatana Dharma among the people. It telecasts happenings and programmes connected with the hill-top shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. All the annual religious events and festivals such as Nityotsavams, Varotsavams, Pakshotsavams, Masotsavams, Samvatsarotsavams, including Srivari Brahmotsavams, religious discourses, Parayanams, documentaries on important pilgrim centres, etc, are being telecast on SVBC for the sake of global devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Especially Parayanam programmes like Sundarakanda, Virata Parvam, Bhagavat Gita, etc, telecast during the pandemic period won the hearts of millions of devotees across the world increasing the viewership.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister offered prayers to presiding deity and participated in Thulabharam ritual at Lord Venkateswara Temple. He also inaugurated new Boondi Making Kitchen Complex in the temple.

The Chief Minister also witnessed signing of an MoU between TTD and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha at Annamayya Bhavan.

Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, and T Vijay Kumar, Executive Chairman, Rytu Sadhikara Samstha, has signed an MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister. He also checked the products made with flowers used in various temples in the TTD using dry flower technology.