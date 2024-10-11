  • Menu
Collector O Anand inspects sand reach

Highlights

Nellore: Following the allegations charged by YSRCP over illegal digging and transportation of sand, district Collector O Anand inspected sand reach...

Nellore: Following the allegations charged by YSRCP over illegal digging and transportation of sand, district Collector O Anand inspected sand reach at Suryapalem village of Podalakuru mandal on Thursday. He verified the records of stock position and transportations done on Thursday.

Later, the Collector enquired the consumers whether they are facing any problems with the staff during sand transportation from the reach. He also has a word with the police personnel over security arrangements at sand reach.

Later speaking to the media, Collector Anand said that everything in the sand reach is satisfactory and appealed the consumers not to believe the statements of sand scarcity and assured that enough sand is available in the reaches.

The Collector directed the officials working at sand reaches to act most responsible in the interest of the consumers. Otherwise, stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, he warned.

