Collector S Venkateswar calls for expediting key infrastructure projects in dist

Tirupati: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar has called for a swift and coordinated effort to address pending land acquisition issues and expedite the progress of vital infrastructure projects. He held a review meeting along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal DRO Narasimhulu on Tuesday, which was attended virtually by officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Tirupati, Sullurpeta and Srikalahasti RDOs Ramamohan, Kiranmayi and Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other stakeholders.

The focus of the meeting was on key infrastructure developments, including national highway projects, railway initiatives among other projects.

During the meeting, the Collector highlighted the importance of several ongoing projects and directed officials to resolve land acquisition hurdles promptly to ensure timely completion. The Kadapa–Renigunta, Tirupati–Madanapalle and Renigunta–Naidupeta 6-lane highway projects were prioritised for rapid execution.

Similarly, Tirupati Bypass Road connecting Kaluru Cross to Renigunta was emphasised as a critical project that needs to be fast-tracked. The proposed expansion of Renigunta–Chennai

4-lane highway was also brought under focus for its potential to enhance regional connectivity.

Projects near Krishnapatnam Port were reviewed in detail, including Naidupeta–Kanupur 6-lane road and other extensions totaling over 52 kilometers.

These projects are expected to bolster industrial connectivity in the region and officials were urged to adhere to their timelines for completion. The Collector also discussed ongoing challenges in the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti railway project and the Tirupati–Pakala double railway line, instructing revenue officers to resolve land acquisition issues without delay.

Dr Venkateswar stressed the need for seamless coordination between revenue and NHAI officials to clear all bottlenecks in land acquisition. He directed them to expedite pending awards under land acquisition laws and ensure progress on national highway projects under the Sagarmala initiative.

NHAI Project Directors Venkatesh, MK Choudhary and Ravindra Rao (Chennai) along with tahsildars, village revenue officers and other departmental staff attended the meeting.