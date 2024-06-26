Live
Come up with more pilgrim-friendly measures: TTD EO to IT wing
Says maximum number of pilgrims should be provided accommodation at Tirumala by rooting out the middlemen menace
Tirumala: As a part of departmental review, TTD EO J Syamala Rao reviewed the activities of the reception wing on Tuesday evening.
The review meeting was held at the conference hall of Gokulam Rest House along with JEOs Gautami and Veerabrahmam, reception and IT wing officials.
In the power point presentation, the reception officials briefed the EO about number of rooms available at Tirumala and maximum number of pilgrims that could be accommodated. The EO also reviewed on CD refund, facial recognition mechanisms besides identifying middlemen and the ways to control their menace, accommodation available in Tirupati, new PACs in offing, and other related issues in detail.
He said maximum pilgrims should get the accommodation by minimising the middlemen menace and instructed the IT wing to come out with pilgrim-friendly measures in the reception wing. Later, he directed the officials concerned to give him the lists and details of persons who are repeatedly availing accommodation, improper vacation of rooms and other issues. Reception wing Dy EOs Harindranath, Bhaskar, GM (IT) Sandeep Reddy, GM (Transport) Sesha Reddy, OSD Satre Naik, AEO (Computers) Venkateswarlu Naidu and others were present.