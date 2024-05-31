Complete RDSS works speedily, APSPDCL officials told

Tirupati: Special Chief Secretary of State Energy Department K Vijayanand directed APSPDCL officials to complete the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) works speedily within the scope of APSPDCL. He held a review meeting with the higher officials of APSPDCL on Thursday at the corporate office in Tirupati.

On this occasion, he reviewed the works of separation of feeders, installation of additional lines to reduce high load feeders, installation of smart meters and other works as part of the RDSS scheme. The officials were directed to complete these works quickly and supply better electricity to the consumers.

APSPDCL Director Projects K Siva Prasad Reddy, Director (Finance) (FAC) Y Lakshmi Narasiah, Finance Consultant VN Babu, Chief General Managers D Atgamar, K Ayub Khan, DV Chalapathy, K Guravaiah, J Ramana Devi, KRS Dharma Gnani, PH Janakiram, K Adiseshaiah, OSD N Srinivas and others participated.