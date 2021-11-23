Complete restoration works on footpath speedily: JEO V Veerabrahmam

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam along with Engineering department officials on Monday inspected the rain damaged Srivari Meetu from where the footpath to Tirumala originates, 20 km from Tirupati.

TTD closed the footpath for pilgrims from November 18 after it was heavily damaged in the rains that lashed on November 18 and 19. Sizable number of devout pilgrims who desire to reach Tirumala on foot, prefer Srivarimettu footpath as it passes through most scenic forest areas and also less compared to Alipiri footpath in Tirupati city.

The road leading to Srivarimittu and also the open space before the start of footsteps were raved in the rains while stone steps dislocated, roof collapsed at many places, protection wall also fell down in many places on footpath.

JEO directed the Engineering officials to complete the restoration works on a fast pace to resume the footpath for the pilgrims. Superintendent Enginner Sathyanarayana, Deputy Executive Officer Shanti and other officials were present.

Earlier, JEO along with TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar inspected Kapilatheertham where three tall stone pillars in Mandapam were fell down and the mandapam and the areas leading to Sri Kapileswara Swamy shrine was also badly damaged in the recent downpour.