Conduct Dharmic campaign to bring in youth: Seer

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with his wife calling on Visakha Sarada Peetham Pontiff Sri Sri Sri Swaroopananda Saraswathi Mahaswamy in Rishikesh on Tuesday
Tirumala: Visakha Sarada Peetham Pontiff Sri Sri Sri Swaroopananda Saraswathi Mahaswamy urged TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to undertake Hindu...

Tirumala: Visakha Sarada Peetham Pontiff Sri Sri Sri Swaroopananda Saraswathi Mahaswamy urged TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to undertake Hindu Dharmic campaign to encourage youth to take part in dharmic activities and devotional culture.

The TTD Chairman along with his wife called on the Pontiff at Rishikesh on Tuesday. He felicitated Pontiff with Srivari Thirtha Prasadam and shawl.

Pontiff Swaroopananda Saraswathi advised TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to develop footpaths to Tirumala as protected zones for both wild animals and Srivari devotees. Among others, the Pontiff asked the TTD chairman to fill up vacancies of Veda Parayanadars in TTD and to promote extended Sanatana Hindu Dharma campaign through HDPP in a big manner.

Later, the Pontiff and his successor Sri Swatmananda Swamy felicitated the TTD chairman couple and offered blessings.

