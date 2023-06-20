Construction works get big boost at TTD Board meeting

Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board, which met here on Monday, gave its approval for a dozen development initiatives in Tirumala, Tirupati and other places.

The Trust Board meeting, which was presided by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, approved Rs 97 crore for construction of a Cardio-Neuro block, Rs 7 crore for centralised kitchen and Rs 7.75 crore for centralised godown at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), the TTD controlled super speciality hospital to provide more facilities to cope with the increased patients.

Keeping in view the demand for accommodation in Tirumala, the Trust Board sanctioned Rs 2.35 crore for improving amenities in 18 blocks of cottages (in total 144 cottages) in the HVC area and also develop GNC, HVC, ANC, SNC sub-enquiry offices at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore for efficient services of enquiry offices in Tirumala.

It also gave a nod for allocating FMS (facility management service) package in Tirumala to Mumbai-based Facility and Property Managers Pvt Ltd for three years (2023-26) for Rs 40.50 crore and FMS services for Seva Sadan twin buildings, Vakulamatha Rest House, PAC 3,4 B type and D type quarters to the same firm for the same period for Rs 29.50 crore as maintenance cost.

The Board also sanctions including for additional laddu counters to ease congestion in the present laddu complex in Tirumala (Rs 4.15 crore), sanctioned Rs 9.50 crore for centralised record room, Rs 7.44 crore for purchase of computers for various departments and Rs 5 crore for construction of staff quarters in SV Vedic University, Rs 6.65 crore for erecting brass grills in Pushkarini temple in Tiruchanur as part of beautification of the temple tank, Rs 5.61 crore for laying BT road from Ramanuja circle in Tirupati to Renigunta and Rs 4 crore for Annadanam complex construction at Vontimitta, Kadapa district on donation basis, Rs 3.55 crore for police quarters development and Rs 3.10 crore for setting up of stainless steel dust bins in Tirumala.

The other construction works which were approved by the Board in its meeting are, four Raja Gopurams to Sri Padmavathi Goda Devi sameta Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Seetharampuram village of Avuku mandal in Kurnool district at a cost Rs 4.15 crore, two TTD Kalyana Mandapams at Yaganti at Rs 2.45 crore and near Bugga in Nagari Chittoor district at Rs 2 crore.

The meet also decided to construct temples in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh and install state of the art scanners at Alipiri for scanning the vehicles to find out any banned items in the vehicle.

TTD will approach the state government in getting the scanner. This was necessitated in view of smuggling banned items like liquor, cigarattes, panparag etc. remaining unabated TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, Trust Board members and officials were present.