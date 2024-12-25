Consumer rights protection is a shared social responsibility

TIRUPATI: District Consumer Commission Chairperson Snehalatha felt the need for collective social responsibility in safeguarding consumer rights.

Speaking at a seminar held in Tirupati on Tuesday, she stressed that protecting consumer rights is a duty of every individual. The seminar, organised jointly by the District Consumer Information Centre, District Consumer Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies Department, highlighted this year’s national consumer day theme, ‘Virtual Hearings and Digital Accessibility for Consumer Justice.’

Snehalatha highlighted the ease of seeking justice for grievances arising from product or service deficiencies. Consumers can file complaints directly with the District Commission without any fee for claims up to Rs 5 lakh, and faster resolutions are now possible. She urged everyone to utilise the district commission services effectively.

The district civil supplies officer Seshachalam Raju called for awareness about consumer protection laws, emphasising the importance of demanding bills for every purchase. He encouraged consumers to make use of legal provisions to avoid losses and promptly report grievances to concerned authorities. District Consumer Council president Raja Reddy elaborated on the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, highlighting significant changes, including stringent actions against false advertisements, counterfeit products and digital transaction frauds. He shared helpline numbers like 1930 and 1915 for reporting grievances and stressed the importance of leveraging these services.

Food safety officer Maddileti underlined the need for vigilance while purchasing goods, urging consumers to check manufacturing dates, expiry dates and quality standards. He advocated for choosing food without artificial colours and flavour enhancers for better health.

The seminar also honoured students who excelled in essay writing and elocution competitions conducted in educational institutions on the theme of consumer justice. They received cash awards and certificates. Weights and Measures Department Assistant Controller Nongoth Swami, SV Arts College Principal Venugopal Reddy, Commerce Department Head Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.