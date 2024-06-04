Counting centres turn into fortresses

TIRUPATI: As the counting of votes in the general elections set to begin in a few minutes, the counting centres wore full security cover with police, armed forces of state and central governments have been frisking everyone entering into the centres. Candidates have reached the centres. They were advised by their top leaders not to leave the centres until the counting is over and declarations are issued.

Meanwhile, officials conducted 3rd phase of randomisation at 5.45 am in which the counting staff were allotted specific tables. The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am. The postal ballot counting staff will first make 25 ballots into one bundle and each table will be given 500 votes in each round. Irrespective of its completion, the EVM votes counting will begin at 8.30 am. Officials have said that initial two rounds may take more time for completion after which each round may be completed in 20-22 minutes. People have become nervous to know the results while the early trends may be known around 10.30 am.