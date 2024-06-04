Counting of votes to be held amid foolproof security

Tirupati / Chittoor: As the countdown for the counting of votes reaches its final stage, people of all sections have become nervous and are eagerly waiting for Tuesday morning to know the winners and losers in the general elections 2024.

The counting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday with postal ballots while the EVM voting counting begins at 8.30 am. Police department has made foolproof security measures for the peaceful counting process. The early trends may be out by around 10 – 10.30 am while the final results may be out by afternoon.

The district administrations in both Tirupati and Chittoor have made elaborate arrangements for the final and crucial stage of the general election process. The second phase of counting staff randomisation has been completed in which they were allotted to specific constituencies.

Before the commencement of counting on Tuesday, the third phase of randomisation will be held in which specific tables will be allotted to the staff.

During the randomisation process held at Tirupati on Monday at the Collectorate, observers Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Kailash Wankhade, Jyothi, Dr Jyotsna Vidyasagar Hiramukhe and Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar took part. A total of 969 staff were allotted for counting duties. Pravin Kumar told the observers that all arrangements were made for the counting. Counting police observer IG Mohan Rao and SP V Harshavardhan Raju were also present.

SP Raju said that apart from 3-tier security arrangements, 25 check-posts were set up both inside and outside of SPMVV campus. There will be foolproof security around the counting centre and all steps were in place for the conduct of counting in a peaceful atmosphere. All returning officers, DRO K Penchala Kishore, manpower management nodal officer Chandrasekhar Naidu, NIC DIO Venkateswarlu and others took part.

In Chittoor, SP Manikanta Chandolu said that district police, armed police, STF personnel, Central forces and QRT vehicles were deployed for security on counting day. Section 144 CrPc is in force across the district along with Section-30 of Police Act. Whoever violates Section-144 will face severe action, he warned. The police force is ready to face any type of incidents and act accordingly in a swift manner.

The SP said that after frisking only counting staff, agents, candidates and others will be allowed into the counting centre. He urged the people to inform the police on any anti-social activities at their nearest police stations or Dial 100/112 or district police WhatsApp number 9440900005. No victory procession will be allowed after announcing the results, the police clarified.