Country bomb explodes at Tirupati SV University, one stray dog and wild boar dead

Tirupati: A country bomb which exploded at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University campus left a stray dog and a wild boar dead, here late last night.

According to sources, the bomb explosion took place around 12 midnight near SVU hostel I block.

Police who along with a dog squad reached the spot searched the area leading to finding of two more bombs. On suspicion, police held two who are the hunters of wild animals for clandestine sale of meat.