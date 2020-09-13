Covid-19 affects 20.8% population in Chittoor

Tirupati: The sero survey conducted by ICMR from August 26-31 revealed that 20.8 per cent of Covid prevalence overall in Chittoor district.



The survey was carried out in the district along with eight other districts during second phase while four districts were covered in the first phase from August 5–15. ICMR along with National Centre for Disease Control conducts sero survey in association with state Health department under which the blood serum of sample population is collected for testing to monitor trends in prevalence of virus infection at the district level. It helps understand the Covid-19 trends and to know whether there is any community transmission.

Under the survey, 5,000 samples were taken from various sections in the district and the results indicated that in the containment zones 19 per cent of sample population had Covid antibodies while it was 24.4 per cent in non-containment areas. Among the samples collected in high-risk groups 18.9 per cent Covid prevalence was found.

In the urban areas, the prevalence rate was 19.4 per cent which was lower than 21.5 per cent in rural areas. Among the total samples collected 21.3 per cent in males have antibodies whereas it was 20.5 per cent in females. The samples were not collected from who have Covid symptoms.

District TB control officer Dr B Ramesh Babu said the samples were sent to a laboratory in Chennai for testing. The results provide information on what proportion of the population may have acquired immunity to Covid-19. Various categories like police, journalists, businessmen etc., were covered in the survey. About 4,000 samples were taken from general population while another 1,000 are from high-risk groups.