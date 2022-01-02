Create awareness on power saving among devotees: EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Sunday directed the officials to create awareness among devotees staying in rest houses, cottages and PACs (pilgrim amenities complexes) at both Tirumala and Tirupati to support TTD drive to conserve power.

Addressing a review meeting here on Sunday, the EO asked the officials to constantly educate devotees to switch off all power lines while vacating rooms that would go a long way in saving power.

Seeking the officials to study the power consumption after installing new meters at all cottages, he wanted the SVBC, TTD devotional channel and all publicity media wings to spread the awareness among devotees via media and the reception staff including FMS personnel should take responsibility on power conservation.

The EO also directed the officials to set up a separate Hospitality Wing to provide quality service at Tirumala and Tirupati to devotees coming for darshan. He asked officials to prepare a comprehensive report under the stewardship of Additional EO on facilities and services in coordination with the reception and other systems to provide satisfactory services to devotees.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO I Veerabrahmam, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswar Rao, SEs Jagadishwar Reddy, Venkateswarulu, DE Ravishankar Reddy and reception officials of both Tirumala and Tirupati were present.