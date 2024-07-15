Live
- Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 buses from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
- ECoR launches cleanliness drive
- World Youth Skills Day quotes
- Inaugural flight to Bhubaneswar
- BEM School runners-up in hockey tournament
- Empower tribal children through education, says minister
- Strange fish crawling on the road..people looking in surprise
- MLA Kandikunta Takes Swift Action Against Illegal Land Occupations in Kadiri Town
- Bengal CPI (M) mulling organisational restructuring for in-depth mass interaction
- Three held by CB in cyber fraud case
Just In
CS, DGP offer prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao offered prayers in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala along with family members on Sunday.
The chief secretary, was offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam after darshan, followed by the presentation of a laminated photo of the Lord and theertha prasadams by JEO Veerabrahmam.
District collector Dr Venkateswar, commissioner Aditi Singh were also were present.
Among other TTD officials, JEO for health and education Goutami, DyEOs Lokanatham, Harindranath, VGO Nandakishore and others were also present.
The DGP offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy with his family in the early morning Suprabhata Seva.
After the darshan he was also offered Vedaseervachanam by pundits and a laminated photo of the Lord and teertha prasadams were presented to him by TTD officials.