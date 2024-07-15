CS, DGP offer prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao offered prayers in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala along with family members on Sunday.

The chief secretary, was offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam after darshan, followed by the presentation of a laminated photo of the Lord and theertha prasadams by JEO Veerabrahmam.

District collector Dr Venkateswar, commissioner Aditi Singh were also were present.

Among other TTD officials, JEO for health and education Goutami, DyEOs Lokanatham, Harindranath, VGO Nandakishore and others were also present.

The DGP offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy with his family in the early morning Suprabhata Seva.

After the darshan he was also offered Vedaseervachanam by pundits and a laminated photo of the Lord and teertha prasadams were presented to him by TTD officials.