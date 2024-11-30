Dedicated phone number for each mandal to address grievances: Srikalahasti MLA

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy assigned a dedicated phone number for each mandal in the constituency to address public grievances more effectively. Speaking to the media in Srikalahasti on Friday, he urged citizens to directly report their issues via these helplines, eliminating the need to approach intermediaries or leaders.

The MLA revealed that investigations have unearthed evidence of forced encroachments on government and farmers’ lands, which were later illegally registered online in the names of YSRCP affiliates. He suggested that arrests of some individuals involved in these illegalities could happen within the next three to four days.

Speaking on development in the constituency, Sudheer Reddy announced that road repair works across Srikalahasti would begin within a month. He acknowledged that funding for development projects is being secured in phases, but emphasised that his ultimate goal is to make Srikalahasti a model constituency.